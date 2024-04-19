Former Japan captain Makoto Hasebe to retire from International football at end of season

NEW DELHI: Former Japan captain Makoto Hasebe will retire at the end of the season, the Eintracht Frankfurt defender said. Hasebe made 114 appearances for Japan, playing in three World Cups and guiding them to the Asian Cup title in 2011. He announced his retirement from international football in 2018 after Japan reached the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup in Russia. Agencies

