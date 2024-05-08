Former New Zealand star Scott Styris leaves Lee, Smith stunned with his love for momos

Mumbai: Former New Zealand star Scott Styris has given a unique reason for declaring the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala as the most scenic cricket ground in the World -- the “unbelievable” momos served in the vicinity of the ground.

Styris came up with his unique reason during a discussion with fellow Indian Premier League (IPL) experts Graeme Smith and Brett Lee as were recently discussing the most scenic cricket grounds in the world on #TheInsiders feed on JioCinema.

It was during this discussion when Styris threw in the question of whether the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala tops the list. However, the debate took an unexpectedly funny turn when Styris said he was giving the stadium bonus points because of the “unbelievable” momos served in the vicinity!

As his co-commentators Lee and Smith sat puzzled about what a momo is, the former New Zealand international was delighted to do the honours of not only describing the delicious snack but also confessing to a shocking momo binge-eating incident that he was once involved in, the broadcaster informed in a release on Tuesday. IANS

