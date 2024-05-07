Indian Premier League: RR assistant coach Shane Bond hails skipper Sanju Samson

New Delhi: Ahead of his side’s match against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Rajasthan Royals’ assistant coach Shane Bond said he is impressed by skipper Sanju Samson. While speaking at the pre-match press conference before they take on Delhi, Bond called Samson a ‘fun and a great guy’. The assistant coach added the RR skipper has been dealing well with the senior and young cricketers in the squad. “I am really impressed by seeing Sanju. He is a fun guy and a great guy. He is managing his time really well dealing with senior players and youngsters,” Bond said. (ANI)

