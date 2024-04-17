Former Pakistan cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed becomes Bangladesh’s spin bowling coach

New Delhi: Former Pakistan cricketer and legend Mushtaq Ahmed joined the Bangladesh men’s team on Tuesday as their new spin bowling coach ahead of the T20I series against Zimbabwe.

Earlier, the 53-year-old was the spin bowling coach for England, West Indies, and Pakistan.

The addition of Mushtaq to the Bangladesh squad will help them prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup, looking at the conditions in the USA and West Indies.

Meanwhile, Mushtaq said that he is looking forward to the new role and wants to pass on his experience to the players.

It is a great honour for me to be a part of the Bangladesh cricket team as a spin bowling coach. I am looking forward to the role and want to pass on my experience to the players because they are very coachable and I always believe that they are one of the most dangerous teams around,” Mushtaq said in a statement released by BCB. (ANI)

