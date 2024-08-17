Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith welcomes world-class talent to SA20 season 3

New Delhi: Graeme Smith, the former South Africa captain currently serving as SA20 League Commissioner, said he is thrilled with the exceptional world-class players like Joe Root and Dinesh Karthik featuring in season three of the tournament starting on January 9, 2025.

“With international stars like Dinesh Karthik, Ben Stokes, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Trent Boult, Johnny Bairstow, Devon Conway, Zak Crawley, Rashid Khan and Rahmanullah Gurbaz committing to their respective SA20 teams, the hard work that the League and franchises have put in to create a world-class experience has paid off and we thank everyone involved for their monumental efforts,” said Smith in a statement.

The six franchises confirmed their retained and pre-signed players on Friday, with the player auction for season three of the competition will be held in Cape Town on October 1.

Following the conclusion of the pre-signing and retention window, there will be a total of 13 picks for the six franchises to make at the auction.

“To have the calibre of international players joining local heroes like Aiden, KG and Heinrich sets up an explosive season. We are also incredibly proud of all the domestic players who have been retained by the teams, including the majority of the rookies who have been incorporated as fully-contracted players for Season 3,” added Smith.

Each franchise will also need to select their Season 3 rookie, while three of the franchises still have a wildcard to announce before December 30. SA20 season three will take place from January 9 to February 8 2025, with fixtures to be announced in due course. IANS

