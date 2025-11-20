Former wicketkeeper-batter Mark Greatbatch elected as president of NZC

Wellington: Former wicketkeeper-batter Mark Greatbatch has been elected as the new president of New Zealand Cricket (NZC), said the governing body on Wednesday. Greatbatch represented New Zealand in 41 Tests and 84 ODIs from 1988 to 1996. He later served as head coach and selector of the men’s team. He takes over from Lesley Murdoch, who has completed her three-year term. “I want to convey my enormous gratitude to Lesley for her professionalism as the NZC President over the past three years, and for her great support for the game as well as the organisation.”

“I also want to welcome and congratulate Mark as our new President and wish him well in the role. We are fortunate in New Zealand cricket to have such strong figures wanting to contribute and give back to the game,” said NZC chair Diana Puketapu-Lyndon. IANS

