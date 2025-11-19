Digboi Masters: Yuvraj Sandhu hits front with classy 65 in round one

Digboi: PGTI ranking leader Yuvraj Sandhu announced his return to one of his favourite venues, the Digboi Golf Links, with a classy seven-under 65 to take a two-shot lead in round one of the Rs 1 crore Digboi Masters 2025.

Yuvraj, a two-time winner of the IndianOil Servo Masters (2021 & 2022), mixed eight birdies and a bogey in his opening round of 67 at the venue where he won his first PGTI title back in 2021.

Five golfers were bunched in tied second place with scores of 67. This lot included former champion Veer Ahlawat (2019), twenty-year-old Anshul Kabthiyal, Shivendra Singh Sisodia, Yuvraj Singh and Bangladeshi Md Somrat Sikdar.

Yuvraj Sandhu accumulated four birdies on the back-nine as a result of some top-class chip-putts. The swirling wind on the first hole led to Yuvraj’s only bogey of the day. However, Sandhu, who hit 17 greens in regulation on day one, came roaring back by adding four birdies thereafter including a tap-in on the second where Yuvraj’s excellent tee shot negated the tough pin position.

Yuvraj said, “It’s great to be back in Digboi as I have fond memories of this place. I learnt my golf in the North-East so I’m familiar with the conditions here, especially the grass that we’re playing on. I’ve also played on similar grass in Taiwan on the Asian Tour. My ball-striking was just outstanding today. I couldn’t have asked for a better start and now my focus will be on building on this solid foundation.”

Shivendra Singh Sisodia posted a 67 featuring two eagles on the ninth and 11th, one coming from a 15-feet conversion and the other from a chip-in.

Anshul Kabthiyal kept his card clean as he produced an eagle and three birdies for his 67.

Veer Ahlawat’s 67 featured seven birdies with two bogeys.

Dulal Kalowar of Digboi was the highest-placed among the local professionals after he shot a 72 to be tied 24th.

