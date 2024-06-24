Former World No. 1 Andy Murray ruled out of Wimbledon after operation on spinal cyst

LONDON: Former World No. 1 Andy Murray has been ruled out of this year’s Wimbledon after an operation on a spinal cyst, said the ATP on Sunday.

In a statement on social media platform X, the governing body for men’s tennis said, “Andy Murray out of Wimbledon after undergoing surgery.

The 37-year-old Murray was aiming to make a farewell appearance at the All England Club, where he is a two-time champion.

This also makes two-time gold medallist Murray’s participation at Paris Olympics in doubt.

Wimbledon runs from July 1-14 while the tennis competition at the Olympics will begin on July 27. Agencies

