Former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka to start 2025 season in New Zealand

NEW DELHI: Former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka will start her 2025 season at the ASB Tennis Classic in Auckland in January. The four-time Grand Slam singles winner returned to tennis this year after an 18-month break during which she gave birth to a daughter, Shai. She currently is ranked 76th in singles and she lost in the second round of the U.S. Open on August 29. Osaka last played in Auckland in 2017, reaching the quarterfinals. Osaka last week split with her coach after her U.S. Open loss. Agencies

