Former world No. 2 Paula Badosa withdraws from Wuhan Open amid racism row

Wuhan: Former world number two Paula Badosa has withdrawn from this week’s Wuhan Open, organizers said on Tuesday, amid a racism row over an online photo. Tournament organisers said the Spaniard had pulled out of the WTA 1000 tournament, citing a gastrointestinal illness, hours before her first round match against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic. Media outlets including Britain’s The Telegraph newspaper reported earlier that Badosa had posted a photo on Instagram in which she appeared to imitate a Chinese face by placing chopsticks on the corners of her eyes. IIANS

