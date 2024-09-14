Former world No.1 Rafael Nadal withdraws from Laver Cup in Berlin

New Delhi: Former world No.1 Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from next week’s Laver Cup in Berlin, the tournament announced.

In a tweet issued by the event on social media, Nadal said, “I’m really disappointed to share that I won’t be able to compete at the Laver Cup in Berlin next week.

“This is a team competition and to really support Team Europe, I need to do what’s best for them and at this moment there are other players who can help the team deliver the win.

“I have so many great, emotional memories from playing Laver Cup and I was really looking forward to being with my teammates and with Bjorn (Borg) in his final year as Captain. I wish Team Europe the very best of luck and will be cheering them on from afar.”

The Spaniard had joined Team Europe for the seventh edition of the Laver Cup, to be held at Uber Arena in Berlin from September 20-22. IANS

