Formula 1 drivers demand respect amid swearing and fine disputes

Monaco: United under the Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA), all the Formula 1 drivers have called on the sport’s governing body, the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), to adopt a more respectful approach, urging it to "treat drivers like adults".

This collective message, issued in an open letter, signals growing frustration with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s recent handling of certain issues, including reprimands for swearing, stricter regulations on driver attire, and fines, which have raised questions about transparency and respect for drivers' professionalism.

The GPDA, led by chairman and former F1 driver Alex Wurz and represented by Mercedes driver George Russell, former driver Sebastian Vettel, and director Anastasia Fowle, voiced concerns over the FIA’s “tone and language.”

In a particularly pointed remark, they implored Ben Sulayem to consider his language when addressing or discussing drivers, whether in public or private forums. The association emphasised that drivers are adults and expressed discomfort over what they see as trivial restrictions and perceived paternalism from the FIA.

"There is a difference between swearing intended to insult others and more casual swearing, such as you might use to describe bad weather, or indeed an inanimate object such as an F1 car, or a driving situation," the letter from GPDA stated. "We urge the FIA president to consider his own tone and language when talking to our member drivers, or indeed about them, whether in a public forum or otherwise."

The catalyst for the letter stems from recent incidents involving top drivers, including reigning champion Max Verstappen and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. Both were penalised for swearing in public forums, with Verstappen notably reprimanded after using a curse word to describe his car during a press conference at the Singapore Grand Prix. Leclerc, similarly, was fined for swearing during his post-race interview after narrowly avoiding a crash in Mexico. IANS

