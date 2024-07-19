Formula 1: Kevin Magnussen to leave Haas at the end of season

Kannapolis: Kevin Magnussen will leave Haas after the conclusion of his current contract at the end of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship, the US-based team announced on Thursday. After spending multiple seasons at Haas (2017–2020 and 2022–2024), Magnussen is presently in his seventh season with the club. This season, he has scored five points compared to teammate Nico Hulkenberg’s 22. The 2018 season was the best for Magnussen with Haas as he secured a career-high ninth in the standings when he scored points in 11 of the 21 races. In that season, Haas attained their best-ever fifth in the constructors’ championship.

However, the team said they look forward to work with him in some capacity.

“I’d like to thank Kevin for everything he’s given us as a team – both on and off the track. He’s truly been a bedrock of our driver line-up over the years,” said Haas team boss Ayao Komatsu in a statement. “Nobody’s driven more races for us and we’ve had some memorable highlights together, not least a remarkable fifth place finish at the Bahrain Grand Prix in 2022 when Kevin returned to start his second spell with the team. There’s plenty of racing to go this year so I’m looking forward to seeing what else we can achieve with Kevin as we push together in the championship,” he added. IANS

Also Read: Formula 1: Haas to continue with Ferrari engines until 2028

Also Watch: