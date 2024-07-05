Formula 1: Haas sign multi-year contract with Ollie Bearman starting from 2025 season

Kannapolis: Haas Formula 1 team have signed British teenager Ollie Bearman on a multi-year deal, confirming him a driving seat from the 2025 season.

The 19-year-old Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy member is currently an official reserve driver for the team while contesting the FIA Formula 2 Championship for Prema Racing – Bearman collecting his first win of the 2024 campaign last weekend in Austria in the Sprint race to add to his tally of four victories from a stellar rookie season in 2023.

Bearman, in his additional role as reserve driver for Scuderia Ferrari, made a memorable Formula 1 debut back in March in Saudi Arabia substituting for the sidelined Carlos Sainz – in doing so becoming the third-youngest racer in Formula 1 history. A mature performance from the then 18-year-old from Chelmsford saw Bearman classified seventh and firmly in the points on his one-off race appearance behind the wheel of the SF-24.

He participated in two FP1 sessions for the Kannapolis outfit in 2023, in Mexico and Abu Dhabi respectively, followed by a full-day in the VF-23 at the end-of-season test in Abu Dhabi. Announced as an official reserve driver for MoneyGram Haas F1 Team in January of this year, Bearman’s work with the team this season includes six FP1 sessions, with the British Grand Prix at Silverstone this weekend marking his third appearance in the VF-24 with Hungary, Mexico and Abu Dhabi to follow. IANS

