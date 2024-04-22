Formula 1: Max Verstappen takes victory in Chinese Grand Prix

Shanghai: Max Verstappen added to his tally of wins by claiming a victory in the Chinese Grand Prix, marking his fourth win from five races so far this season.

Verstappen of Red Bull Racing had led off the line at the race start, while Fernando Alonso swept past Sergio Perez to take P2 into Turn 1, though the Spaniard lost the position in the laps that followed before slipping back further later on. IANS

