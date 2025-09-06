Formula 1: Monaco Grand Prix to run on calendar until 2035

New Delhi: Formula 1, on Friday, announced a landmark extension that will keep the Monaco Grand Prix on the calendar until 2035.

The deal builds on the existing agreement with the Automobile Club of Monaco, which had been due to run through 2031.

Since its first inclusion in F1’s inaugural season in 1950, the Monte Carlo race has stood as the jewel in the crown of the World Championship. The narrow 3.3-kilometre street circuit demands supreme skill and concentration from drivers, while its glamour and setting in the heart of the Mediterranean make it one of the most famous sporting spectacles in the world.

“The streets of Monaco have been echoing with the sound of Formula 1 since the earliest days of the sport, so I’m delighted to announce the extension of this fantastic event to 2035,” said F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali. “It is an iconic race that is loved by all drivers and fans, with a unique vibe thanks to its location on the world’s most glamorous Principality. IANS

