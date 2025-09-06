Spain stroll past Bulgaria 3-0 in opening World Cup qualifier

NEW DELHI: Spain opened its World Cup qualifying campaign with a comfortable 3-0 win away to Bulgaria in its Group E meeting on Thursday, with goals from Mikel Oyarzabal, Marc Cucurella and Mikel Merino all coming in the opening half.

Spain has appeared at the last 12 World Cup tournaments and is already guaranteed a playoff spot based on its Nations League ranking, but the Euro 2024 champions will be expected to qualify as group winners.

Oyarzabal gave Spain the perfect start in the fifth minute, netting his fifth goal in his last six international matches.

Martin Zubimendi threaded a defence-splitting ball into the box which Oyarzabal controlled before sliding his shot into the bottom corner.

Yamal looked certain to score when sent through on goal, but keeper Svetoslav Vutsov was well positioned to save at his near post, before Spain found their second on the half-hour mark with Cucurella scoring his first goal for Spain.

A cross into the box from Yamal was headed clear but only as far as Cucurella just inside the area, who took a touch with his right foot before unleashing an unstoppable shot with his left.

Spain were 3-0 up eight minutes later when Merino rose unchallenged from Yamal’s inviting corner to send a glancing header past Vutsov.

Up next for Spain is another away game, a trip to Turkey on Sunday, while Bulgaria travel to face Georgia the same day. Turkey won 3-2 away to Georgia earlier on Thursday in the other Group E match. Agencies

