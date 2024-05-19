Formula One: Red Bull's Max Verstappen equals Ayrton Senna’s pole record!

Imola: Red Bull's Max Verstappen equalled Ayrton Senna's record of eight pole positions in a row with the fastest lap in qualifying for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola on Saturday. The late Brazilian's run was set in 1988/89 with McLaren and Verstappen, also a triple Formula One world champion, started his sequence in Abu Dhabi at the end of last season and has yet to be out-qualified in 2024. Verstappen's 39th career pole came as Formula One marks 30 years since Senna, who had 65 poles, died in a crash at the Italian circuit on May 1, 1994.Agencies

