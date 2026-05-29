Four Indian Officials Named for All-Female Panel at 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

London: Janani N, Vrinda Rathi and Gayathri Venugopalan have been named in the umpires panel for the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, while GS Lakshmi has been included as one of the four match referees for the mega event starting on June 12 in Birmingham.

The upcoming tournament marks the third consecutive edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup featuring an all-female panel of match officials – 14 umpires and four match referees overseeing 33 games in the 12-team competition. Apart from Gayathri, Candace La Borde, Kerrin Klaaste and Shathira Jakir Jesy will make their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup umpiring debut. IANS

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