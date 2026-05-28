Wicked Cast to Open ICC Women’s T20 World Cup with Historic Edgbaston Performance

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that a full cast of Wicked will perform live ahead of England’s opening ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match against Sri Lanka on June 12.

For the first time in global sports history, Wicked stars Emma Kingston and Zizi Strallen will lead the company as Elphaba and Glinda. They will perform iconic songs from one of the most successful musicals worldwide in front of a packed audience and millions watching globally before the first ball is bowled.

"The collaboration forms part of the ICC’s ambition to elevate the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup beyond sport, creating culturally resonant moments that blend elite competition with world-class entertainment and position the tournament among the biggest global live-event experiences," ICC said in a release.

"Marking Wicked’s 20th anniversary in London’s West End, the performance will transform Edgbaston into a one-night-only collision of live theatre and elite sport, bringing together the drama and spectacle of two global stages for the opening night of the biggest-ever Women’s T20 World Cup," it added.

The tournament is already on the yellow brick road to history and has set a new benchmark as the highest-selling edition, with more than 150,000 tickets sold with three weeks to go.

"Our core belief is that the ICC’s marquee global events should serve as platforms for content, community, culture and commerce with the athletic spectacle as the core product," ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta said. (IANS)

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