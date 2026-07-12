‘France should fear Spain’: Yamal fires warning ahead of World Cup semi-final showdown

Los Angeles: Spain teenager Lamine Yamal has turned up the heat ahead of Tuesday’s FIFA World Cup semi-final against France, declaring that Didier Deschamps’ side should be the ones fearing Spain as the European champions prepare for another heavyweight showdown with Kylian Mbappe’s team.

“We’re really excited. When the World Cup started, we all wanted this match. I think we’re the two best teams in the tournament.”

The 18-year-old stressed that Spain would maintain their attacking style, even against one of the tournament favorites.

“I expect a team that comes at us, but not for the entire match. We’ll play the way we know how.”

Yamal then sent a strong message to France, highlighting Spain’s recent success in their rivalry.

“I think that if France has to fear anyone, it’s us because we’ve knocked them out before.”

He referred to Spain’s thrilling 2-1 win over France in the UEFA Euro 2024 semi-final, where a 16-year-old Yamal made his mark with a stunning long-range goal, followed by Dani Olmo sealing the comeback. Spain later won the European title, and Yamal believes those memories should boost his team’s confidence for this important game.

Despite scoring only once in this World Cup, Yamal said personal achievements are less important than team success. “It doesn’t frustrate me. I won the Euros scoring just one goal. As long as we keep advancing, I’ll be very happy. The team is what matters.” IANS

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