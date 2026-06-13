France Train in Boston as Mbappe and Dembele Gear Up for Senegal Clash

Boston: France held its first training session in Boston at Bentley University, with Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise all taking part. After having arrived in Boston on Wednesday, France kicks off its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Senegal in New Jersey on June 16, before facing Iraq in Philadelphia on June 22 and then taking on Norway at Boston Stadium in Foxborough four days later.

The team is working to adapt to the time difference and its new surroundings.

“I think it varies from person to person; some people have more trouble adjusting quickly than others. I think it might take a day, two, or three to adjust,” goalkeeper Brice Samba said when asked about jet lag.

“Starting yesterday, we started following the American schedule when it comes to meals, so little by little things will fall into place and we’ll be adjusted to life here.” IANS

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