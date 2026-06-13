International Series Morocco: Gaganjeet Bhullar registers strong opening round

Rabat: It was a tale of contrasting nines for Gaganjeet Bhullar, who produced a 3-under 70 in the opening round of the US$2 million International Series Morocco. After looking set for a low number with four birdies in five holes of the latter half of the front nine for a 4-under 32, the IGPL star gave away three bogeys on the back nine for a 38.

The four-time IGPL winner, Bhullar, who is also the most successful Indian player in Asian Tour history with 11 wins, is now Tied-18th. He is the best among the 10 Indians playing this week at the par-73 Red Course of Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in Rabat.

Bhullar trails the Thai star Pavit Tangkamolprasert, the runner-up at the International Series Japan earlier this year, who shot 8-under 65. Pavit was two ahead of Travis Smyth (67), who was the winner in Japan. Smyth was tied for second position alongside Korean Younghan Song, who was bogey-free in his 67. IANS

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