Francesco Bagnaia Shatters Lap Record to Secure Pole Position at Dutch Motorcycle Grand Prix

NEW DELHI: Twice MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati smashed the lap record in the qualifying session to clinch his first pole position of the season at the Dutch Motorcycle Grand Prix on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Italian came into qualifying at TT Circuit Assen on the back of strong practice sessions and went fastest with a time of 1:30.540 to better championship leader Jorge Martin’s mark of 1:30.877, set minutes earlier in Q2.

Martin, of Prima Pramac Racing, who has an 18-point lead over Bagnaia, finished second quickest, with Aprilia Racing’s Maverick Vinales completing the front row.

“I was struggling a little to find the limit to (get) the pole position but in the last races, I was always a bit closer and finally in the pole position,” Bagnaia said. Agencies

