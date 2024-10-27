Francesco Bagnaia shatters records with thrilling pole position at Grand Prix of Thailand

Isan: Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati pulled off a sensational pole position at the Grand Prix of Thailand, clocking an astounding 1:28.700 on his final lap.

It was a masterclass in speed and precision as Bagnaia unleashed everything he had, becoming the only rider to break into the 1:28s besides his teammate, Enea Bastianini.

Early in the second qualifying session, the Ducati rider set a new time of one minute and 29.076 seconds. On his sixth lap, he recorded a time of 1.28.700, making him the first rider to go under 89 seconds at Buriram.

Bagnaia sits 20 points behind Martin in the championship standings and will fancy his chances of making up some ground on the Spaniard during the sprint later on Saturday.

Bastianini, with his powerful showing, finished just 0.232 seconds behind, securing second position on the grid and setting up Ducati for a potent start to the race.

Jorge Martin of Prima Pramac Racing claimed the final spot on the front row, though his qualifying session ended in drama after a crash on his last run.

Saturday’s build-up to qualifying was already electrifying, with Marc Marquez taking FP2 honours and giving a taste of the fierce competition to come. IANS

