Reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia wins MotoGP’s Japanese Grand Prix sprint

NEW DELHI: Reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia won MotoGP’s Japanese Grand Prix sprint on Saturday after leader Pedro Acosta crashed out with four laps to go, reducing his gap with championship leader Jorge Martin, who finished fourth, to 15 points.

Rookie Acosta, who took pole earlier in the day, had overtaken Bagnaia on the third lap to take the lead, but lost control near turn seven, losing the opportunity to win his first MotoGP sprint.

Ducati’s Bagnaia, who moved to 357 points ahead of Sunday’s race, fought off second-placed Enea Bastianini by 0.181 seconds amid occasional rains in Motegi to win his 16th sprint of the season. Agencies

