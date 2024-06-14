French Alps, Salt Lake City in line to host 2030, 2034 Winter Olympics

Geneva: The Executive Board (EB) of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) proposed the French Alps and Salt Lake City as the hosts of the 2030 and 2034 Winter Olympic Games and Paralympic Games respectively.

The Future Host Commission for the Olympic Winter Games delivered a report to the IOC EB meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Wednesday, recommending these two cities for the respective Games. The IOC Members will attend a virtual in-camera briefing on June 26, with the IOC Session scheduled to vote on July 24, provided all requirements are met by the Preferred Hosts, according to the IOC, reports Xinhua.

Due to the current political situation, the French Alps 2030 project has not finalized the necessary documents before the EB decision. Consequently, the French government must submit the Games Delivery Guarantee and confirmation of public partnership contributions to the Games organization budget from the regions of Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes and Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur before the IOC Session, the IOC stated.

In November 2023, the IOC began Targeted Dialogues with the French Olympic and Paralympic Committees for the French Alps 2030 bid, as well as with the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee for the Salt Lake City-Utah 2034 bid.

The EB also proposed seven sports for the initial sports program for the 2030 Olympic Winter Games, including biathlon, bobsleigh, curling, ice hockey, luge, skating, and skiing.

Also Read: Matteo Berrettini Scores Maiden Win Over Shapovalov To Reach Quarters In Stuttgart

Also Watch: