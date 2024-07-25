French Alps to host 2030 Winter Olympics, Paralympic Games: International Olympic Committee (IOC)

New Delhi: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that the French Alps will host the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2030.

The announced plans are conditional based on the guarantees given by French President Emmanuel Macron that the new office being formed in the country after 2024 will underwrite all the organisational guarantees that must still be signed.

“The French Alps will host the 2030 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games! Thank you to the IOC for its confidence in our country and its mountains. Congratulations to the elected officials and actors who worked for this success. Let’s make innovative, sustainable and inclusive Games,” Macron posted on X. IANS

