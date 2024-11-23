French FA rejects PSG's appeal in Mbappé pay dispute - Stad Al Doha

New Delhi: Kylian Mbappe has won a legal battle with his former club, Paris Saint Germain (PSG) over 55 million Euros in unpaid wages after the France Football Federation (FFF) rejected the club's claim and ruled in his favour. Lawyers representing the two parties met on September 11 when Mbappe had rejected the French Football League’s (LFP) offer to act as a mediator between the France captain and Paris Saint-Germain in their dispute over unpaid wages and bonuses for the striker. According to a report by French outlet L'equipe, the French Football Federation has denied PSG’s contention and said they will have to pay Mbappe the full amount. IANS

Also Read: Assam: 2nd Protech Guwahati Premier League Football Begins Today at Judges Field

Also Watch: