French Open Boosts Prize Pool by 9.5% Ahead of New Edition

PARIS: Prize money at this year’s French Open will jump by 9.5 per cent, taking the total purse to 61.7 million euros ($72.69 million), organisers said on Thursday.

The increase of 5.4 million euros compared to 2025 continues a steady rise in player earnings at the claycourt Grand Slam.

The organizers have in recent years focused on boosting prize money across all rounds, not only for the champions but also for players eliminated in the early stages, amid growing calls within the sport for a fairer distribution of revenues.

The Paris major, staged annually at Roland-Garros, has maintained equal prize money for men and women.

The prize money increase comes as pressure mounts from players for a greater share of revenues, with discussions ongoing across the sport involving governing bodies and tournament organizers.

Despite the latest rise, Roland Garros is expected to remain behind the other three Grand Slams in overall prize money.

The U.S. Open offered the largest prize fund of the Grand Slams last year with $90 million, while Wimbledon paid out 53.5 million pounds ($72.40 million).

The Australian Open offered a record A$111.5 million ($79.92 million) in prize money this year. Agencies

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