World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz Confirms Monte Carlo to Rome Schedule Before Roland Garros 2026

NEW DELHI: Carlos Alcaraz said Sunday it “feels amazing” to be back on clay and that he is aiming to play in Monte Carlo, Barcelona, Madrid and Rome before his Roland Garros title defence.

The world number one, who gets his bid for a second straight Monte Carlo Masters title underway next week, has never played a complete European clay-court season.

He also won the Italian Open last year, with his only defeat on clay in 2025 coming against Holger Rune in the Barcelona Open final.

“I miss clay every time that the clay season is over. I just miss it,” Alcaraz told reporters in Monaco.

“It’s been [a] long [time] since Roland Garros that I just haven’t touched clay.

“The first practices that I got, I just said to my team, ‘It’s time to get to the dirty socks again’. It feels amazing to be back on clay.” Agencies

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