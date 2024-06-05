French Open: Defending champion Iga Swiatek sets up Coco Gauff semi-finals

PARIS: Defending champion Iga Swiatek's quest for a fourth French Open title hit top gear as she swatted aside former runner-up Marketa Vondrousova 6-0, 6-2 in 62 minutes on Tuesday to reach the semi-finals.

The 23-year-old booked a seismic last-four clash with American Coco Gauff in a repeat of the 2022 final won by the Pole who will look to improve her 10-1 overall record against the third seed.

Swiatek wasted little time to start firing in the clash of reigning Grand Slam champions on Court Philippe Chatrier as she built a 5-0 lead over Wimbledon winner Vondrousova and wrapped up the opening set when the fifth seed hit a shot long.

It was the top seed's third bagel in a row following her demolition of Russian Anastasia Potapova and she achieved it by dictating points from all parts of the court to completely overwhelm 2019 finalist Vondrousova.

The Czech cut a frustrated figure but finally got on board in the second set following a rare Swiatek mistake and earned a break point in the next game, but could not stop her ruthless rival from extending her winning run on clay to 17 matches.

Madrid and Rome champion Swiatek broke for a 3-1 lead and never looked back, sealing victory when Vondrousova hit a shot into the net.

American third seed Coco Gauff fought back to beat fan-favourite Ons Jabeur 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Jabeur was roared on by a Tunisian contingent on Court Philippe-Chatrier as Gauff dropped the opening set, but the American grew in confidence in the second and stamped her authority in the third to reach the semis for the second time.

"She's a tough opponent, she's well loved on tour and I could tell by the crowd today. I know you guys wanted her to win," reigning US Open champion Gauff said.

"Honestly, whenever she's not playing, I cheer for her too. So thank you guys for making it a good atmosphere. I like playing in environments like this.

"Even when I lost the first set and they were chanting when I was in the bathroom, I was like, 'This is just really fun', win or lose."

Gauff and Swiatek are the only two active players under the age of 26 who have reached more than two Grand Slam semifinals.

Gauff becomes the sixth under-21 player this century to reach multiple semifinals at the French Open, following Martina Hingis, Kim Clijsters, Justine Henin, Ana Ivanovic, Maria Sharapova, and Iga Swiatek, according to WTA stats. Agencies

