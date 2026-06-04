French Open: Diana Shnaider stuns Aryna Sabalenka to enter semis

Chwalinska upsets Kalinskaya to reach last four

Paris: Russian youngster Diana Shnaider came from a set and a double break down to win the last 10 games in a row and stunned World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in a quarterfinal match in the women's singles section of the French Open on Wednesday, securing a historic maiden entry into the Grand Slam semifinals at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris. The No 25 seed Shnaider produced a sensational fightback to upset Sabalenka 3-6, 7-5, 6-0 in 2 hours and 12 minutes, snapping the No. 1 seed's streak of six consecutive major semifinals.

Shnaider, 22, looked down and out as Sabalenka set herself up for a routine victory with a commanding lead. But the Russian youngster moved, it isn't over till it is over as she scripted a brilliant comeback. Sabalenka was two points away from victory when she served for the match at 5-4 in the second set before the left-handed Shnaider started to turn things around.

Competing in her first Grand Slam quarterfinal, Schaider was facing a reigning World No. 1 for the first time. As gusts of wind swirled around Court Philippe-Chatrier, she mastered the conditions and met the moment superbly to make the major semifinal debut.

From 6-3, 4-1 down, Shnaider produced winner after winner with her left-handed forehand to claim 12 of the next 13 games, and the last 10 in a row from 5-3. By contrast, Sabalenka's control over her game abandoned her as she racked up 57 unforced errors -- 17 of which came in the decider alone, the first time she had dropped a 6-0 set since the third set of her 2024 Dubai second round against Donna Vekic

Shnaider won four games in a row to snatch the second set, and then won a crucial 17-point second game of the third set, which helped her pull clear. She finished the match by winning 10 games in a row from 3-5 in the second set..

The day witnessed another upset as Poland tennis star Maja Chwalinska has continued her dream run beateing No.22 seed Anna Kalinskaya 7-6(3), 6-3 at Court Philippe-Chatrier on Wednesday to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal. Chwalinska's world ranking is 114.

In a contest dominated by tight rallies and crucial momentum swings, Chwalinska displayed remarkable composure in key moments to overcome the higher-profile Kalinskaya and secure her place in the last four.

The Polish player made the most of her opportunities on return, converting an impressive seven of eight break-point chances compared to Kalinskaya's five conversions from 11 opportunities. Kalinskaya fired the only two aces of the match but was hampered by six double faults, allowing Chwalinska to stay within striking distance throughout the encounter.

Starting the match by losing the opening game, Chwalinska earned successive breaks to gain a 5-1 lead. However, Kalinskaya bounced back by winning four successive games. The set eventually went to the tie-break, which was rather straightforward.

After a tight first set, Chwalinska completely dominated in the next and gave away a little chance of recovery as she won the second straight set by 6-3 and moved to the next round.

The match was closely contested from start to finish, with Chwalinska winning 82 total points to Kalinskaya's 69 and claiming 43 receiving points.

Chwalinska has also registered her name in the history books as she became only the second qualifier in the Open Era to reach the Roland Garros women's singles semifinals after Nadia Podoroska achieved the feat in 2020. No qualifier has reached the French Open final in the Open Era, and she is now one win away from accomplishing that milestone. (IANS)

Also Read: Hong Kong Open: Russia’s Diana Shnaider beats Katie Boulter to wins WTA title