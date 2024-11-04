Hong Kong Open: Russia’s Diana Shnaider beats Katie Boulter to wins WTA title

Hong Kong: Russia’s Diana Shnaider won her fourth WTA title of a breakout season on Sunday as she blew away Katie Boulter in straight sets at the Hong Kong Open.

The top seed dismantled Britain’s second-seeded Boulter 6-1, 6-2 in a one-sided final at Victoria Park lasting 71 minutes.

The 20-year-old Shnaider, who is ranked 14th in the world, added the Hong Kong crown to titles in Budapest, Bad Homburg in Germany and Hua Hin, Thailand.

Separately, Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic defeated Rebecca Sramkova of Slovakia to clinch the Jiangxi Open in China. Agencies

Also Read: Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu pulls out of Hong Kong Open

Also Watch: