French Open: German Fourth-seed Alexander Zverev reaches fourth straight semis

Paris: Fourth-seed German Alexander Zverev defeated No.11 seed Australian Alex de Minaur to book his spot in the French Open semifinals for the fourth consecutive year.

The German, who played back-to-back five-set matches on Court Philippe-Chatrier in the third and fourth rounds that totalled a combined eight-plus hours, registered a 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-4 win in Wednesday night’s last men’s singles quarterfinal.

Zverev, who is chasing his first major title, rallied past Tallon Griekspoor and Holger Rune in five sets earlier this week, while he also overcame 14-time record champion Rafael Nadal in the first round and former World No. 7 David Goffin in the second round.

“I have a mindset that you have to work harder than anyone else to be the best player. I think the best players are all doing that.

“I like to work to my absolute limit, and if I do that, then playing five sets, all of a sudden, is not that difficult. I’ve been doing that over many, many years now, and I’m happy it’s paying off, still paying off. I’m happy to be in another semi-final, and hopefully, I can win one,” Zverev said after the win.

The German squandered a break advantage in the first set to take the opener. He then rallied from a 3/5 deficit in the second-set tie-break to take full command.

Zverev then produced front-foot tennis in the third set and recovered from a late wobble when he failed to serve out the match at 5-3, breaking De Minaur in the next game to advance after two hours and 59 minutes.

De Minaur, who upset World No. 5 Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round, was competing in his first Roland Garros quarterfinal and second at a major.

Zverev is the 11th man in the Open era to reach at least four consecutive semi-finals at Roland-Garros. By reaching his eighth Grand Slam semi-final, he and Daniil Medvedev now share the ATP tour lead for the most Grand Slam semifinal appearances among players born in 1990 or later.

Now on an 11-match winning streak, the 27-year-old German will take on two-time Roland-Garros finalist Casper Ruud of Norway in the semifinal, in a bid to break through to the final weekend in Paris for the first time.

The Norwegian Ruud received a walkover from Novak Djokovic ahead of their quarter-final clash. IANS

