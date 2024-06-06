French Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna/Matthew Ebden Crashes Out In Men's Doubles Semi-Finals

PARIS: The Italian pair of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori caused an upset in the French Open 2024 as they knocked out the second-seeded pair of Rohan Bopanna of India and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden in the semifinals on Thursday.
Against all odds, the Italian duo overcame a stiff challenge and were able to grind out a deserved victory over the second-seeded pair in three sets, winning 7-5, 2-6, 6-2.
This outcome comes as a shocker as Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden seemed to be in red hot form coming into this tournament as they rode on the back of successful results.
The duo were earlier crowned Australian Open 2024 champions in the Men's Doubles event. Thereafter, Bopanna and Ebden also clinched the Miami Masters Men's Doubles Title.
Notably, the Australian Open winning pair got the better of Brazilian duo of Marcelo Zormann and Orlando Luz 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 in the opening round of Roland Garros 2024.
They followed that triumph with a win over the Indo-Italian pair of N Sriram Balaji and Miguel Ángel Reyes-Varela 6-7 [2-7], 6-3, 7-6 [10-8]) in the following round.
In the quarterfinals, Bopanna and Ebden edged past last year's finalists Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen of Belgium by a scoreline of 7-6 [7-3], 5-7, 6-1 at Court Suzanne-Lenglen.
Meanwhile, Rohan Bopanna has picked N Sriram Balaji, who impressed with his performance at the French Open, as his partner for the Paris Olympics and All India Tennis Association (AITA) is unlikely to have any objection to the choice made by the veteran player.
44-year-old Bopanna wrote to AITA and also marked TOPS in the mail, conveying his decision — a development confirmed by the national federation.