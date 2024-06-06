French Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna/Matthew Ebden Crashes Out In Men's Doubles Semi-Finals

PARIS: The Italian pair of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori caused an upset in the French Open 2024 as they knocked out the second-seeded pair of Rohan Bopanna of India and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden in the semifinals on Thursday.

Against all odds, the Italian duo overcame a stiff challenge and were able to grind out a deserved victory over the second-seeded pair in three sets, winning 7-5, 2-6, 6-2.

This outcome comes as a shocker as Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden seemed to be in red hot form coming into this tournament as they rode on the back of successful results.