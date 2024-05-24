French Open: Iga Swiatek and Gauff in same half, Rybakina could meet Sabalenka in semis

PARIS: World No. 1 Iga Swiatek’s campaign for a third straight French Open title is set to begin with a first-round match against either a qualifier or a lucky loser, as per the draw announced on Thursday.

Swiatek could be up against former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka in the second round. Japan’s Osaka faces Italy’s Lucia Bronzetti in the opening round.

Two-time Australian Open champion and World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka takes on Erika Andreeva in the first round.

Third seed and reigning US Open champion Coco Gauff takes on a qualifier/lucky loser while fourth seed and former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina faces Belgium’s Greet Minnen.

According to projected quarterfinals, Swiatek might be up against reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, Gauff could take on eighth-seed and three-time Grand Slam runner-up Ons Jabeur, Rybakina may face seventh-seeded Chinese Qinwen Zheng while Sabalenka could meet eighth-seeded Greek Maria Sakkari.

Swiatek vs Gauff and Rybakina vs Sabalenka are the projected semifinals. Agencies

