French Open: Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal gets tough opener in Paris

Paris: India's Sumit Nagal has been handed a tough opening at the French Open and will be facing a top-20 player in the first-round clash in the clay court major.

Nagal, who will be making his debut in the 123rd edition of the year's second Grand Slam, will take on World No.18 Karen Khachanov in the first round of the main draw starting on May 26. Nagal, who turned pro in 2015, had a best-ever ranking of 80 on the ATP Tour on April 15, 2024. He is currently ranked 94. Nagal had made his Grand Slam debut in 2020 at the US Open and had also won his first match at that stage in New York. He is also scheduled to play in the Wimbledon Championship this year. IANS

Also Read: Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal to make Wimbledon singles main draw debut

Also Watch: