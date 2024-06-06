French Open: Rohan Bopanna/Matthew Ebden romp into men's doubles semifinals

Paris: India's Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden romped into men's doubles semifinals at the French Open here on Wednesday, beating last year's finalists Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen of Belgium in three sets at Court Suzanne-Lenglen. Australian Open men's doubles champions Bopanna/Ebden beat Gille/Vliegen 7-6(3), 5-7, 6-1. The Indo-Australian pair, seeded second in Paris, had lost to the Belgian pair, seeded 10th in this event, at Indian Wells earlier this season.

Next up for the 44-year-old Bopanna and the 36-year-old Ebden is a rematch of the Australian Open final against Italy's Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori, this time on clay. They lost their only previous clay court meeting to the Italians in Rome just a few weeks back. The Italian pair, seeded 11th in the French Open, reached the semifinals by upsetting the third-seeded combine of American Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury of Great Britain, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a quarterfinal encounter lasting one hour,56 minutes played on Court Simonne-Mathieu. IANS

Also Read: Rohan Bopanna picks Sriram Balaji as his partner for Paris Olympics 2024

Also Watch: