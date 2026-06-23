From Praia to the Russian Premier League: Kevin Pina’s Remarkable Rise

Kevin Pina is a 29-year-old midfielder who plays for Russian club FC Krasnodar. He played 27 matches for the Russian Premier League side last season, starting 11 of them as the club finished second in the title race. Pina was born in the Cape Verdean town of Praia and made his professional debut with in Poruguese second division with Oliveirense in a 2-3 loss to Benfica B in 2018. Four years later, Pina signed a three-year contract with Krasnodar, and later pledged his allegiance until 2027. Pina earned his first national team call-up for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September 2021 and made his debut in a 6–0 friendly win over Liechtenstein on 25 March 2022.

Also Read: Iran Hold Ten-Man Belgium to Earn Crucial Point in World Cup Clash