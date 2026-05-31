Nicolás Otamendi Signs with River Plate on Free Transfer from Benfica

Buenos Aires: River Plate has completed the signing of World Cup-winning defender Nicolas Otamendi from Portugal’s Benfica on a free transfer, the Argentine club said on Friday. The 38-year-old agreed to a contract that runs until December 2027, according to a brief statement on the Buenos Aires club’s website.

“This Friday, May 29, the defender finalized his contract, which will keep him at the club from July 1, 2026, to December 31, 2027. The contract was signed in the presence of president Stefano Di Carlo, in the president’s office,” read the brief statement published by the club on their official website.

The announcement came a day after Otamendi was included in Argentina’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which starts next month in the United States, Mexico and Canada. IANS

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