Fulham sign Norway winger Oscar Bobb from Manchester City

London: Fulham have completed the signing of Norway winger Oscar Bobb from Manchester City for a reported fee of £27 million, with the 22-year-old committing to a five-and-a-half-year contract at Craven Cottage.

Bobb will wear the number 14 shirt at Fulham and becomes one of Marco Silva’s key attacking additions as the west London club continues its push for European qualification.

“It feels great to be here. I had a great day meeting everyone, and I’m very excited,” Bobb said after completing the move, as quoted by the Fulham official website.

The winger revealed he sought advice from Fulham midfielder and Norway team-mate Sander Berge before agreeing to the transfer.

“I spoke to Sander, my good friend, and I spoke to the manager, and he explained what the system’s like, how the lads are, and how the club is. He seemed lovely, so it was an easy decision,” Bobb added. IANS

