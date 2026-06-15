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Fully Fit Neuer to Start Germany’s World Cup Opener vs Curacao, Confirms Nagelsmann

Veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will return to Germany’s starting line-up for their opening match of the FIFA World Cup against Curacao after recovering from a calf injury, head coach Julian Nagelsmann confirmed.
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Berlin: Veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will return to Germany’s starting line-up for their opening match of the FIFA World Cup against Curacao after recovering from a calf injury, head coach Julian Nagelsmann confirmed. The 40-year-old had been out of action since suffering a left calf injury during Bayern Munich’s final Bundesliga match of the season in late May. The setback forced him to miss Germany’s recent friendly wins over Finland and the United States.

Speaking ahead of the match, Nagelsmann said Neuer is fully fit and ready to play. “All the players are fit, and Manu will start,” Nagelsmann told reporters. IANS  

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