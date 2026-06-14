FIFA World Cup: Major Blow for Brazil as Neymar Misses Opening Game

New Jersey: Brazil will be without Neymar for their opening FIFA World Cup group-stage match against Morocco, with coach Carlo Ancelotti admitting the superstar forward could miss the entire group phase as he continues his recovery from a calf injury. Speaking before Saturday’s matchup against the 2022 World Cup semi-finalists in New Jersey, Ancelotti mentioned that Neymar is making progress but is not ready to return yet.

“He is working hard to be fit again as quickly as possible. We hope he can return to full training next week,” Ancelotti said.

Brazil also face Haiti on June 19 and Scotland on June 24 in Group F. However, the coach did not guarantee Neymar’s availability for either game.

The 34-year-old Santos striker was absent from training again on Friday and has not played since being unexpectedly called up by Ancelotti. Neymar also missed Brazil’s warm-up matches against Panama and Egypt as he continued his rehabilitation from the injury.

Despite concerns about his fitness, Ancelotti explained why he included the veteran in his World Cup squad. “He can be a good example for the younger players in our squad,” the Italian said. IANS

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