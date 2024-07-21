Gabriel Jesus and Emile Smith Rowe Secure 2-0 Win for Arsenal in Behind-Closed-Doors Friendly

London: Goals from Gabriel Jesus and Emile Smith Rowe gave Arsenal a 2-0 win over Leyton Orient in a behind-closed-doors friendly at the Sobha Realty Training Centre. A team featuring the likes of Martin Odegaard, Ben White, Jurrien Timber and Fabio Vieira were too strong for the League One opponents, as the Gunners controlled proceedings for most of the afternoon.

Mikel Arteta's lineup consisted mainly of players who weren't involved in Euro 2024 or Copa America, having had a couple of weeks' training already under their belts. Youth players Ayden Heaven and Myles Lewis-Skelly were also involved from the start -- the former in the centre of defence alongside Jurrien Timber, and Lewis-Skelly starting at left-back.

There was little goalmouth action in the opening 20 minutes, and the first shot on target resulted in the first goal. Good work on the left wing between Lewis-Skelly and Reiss Nelson resulted in Eddie Nketiah squaring for Jesus to tuck home to open the scoring.

Smith Rowe came on at half-time and within three minutes had doubled the lead. Jesus was involved again, bringing a high ball under his spell before laying it off for Smith Rowe to rifle past the keeper. IANS

