Gael Monfils, Svitolina get engaged

PARIS: The US and French Open semi-finalist, 34-year-old Gael Monfils and WTA Tour star Elina Svitolina have announced their engagement on social media.



Svitolina, who reached a career-high ranking of No. 3 in the world in 2017 and is currently ranked No. 5, posted a picture on Twitter of the couple at the base of snowy mountains with her ring on. She wrote: "YES!!! To the beginning of our forever."

The duo had become fan favourites with their G.E.M.S. Life Instagram account and funny social media posts. G.E.M.S. is an acronym for their combined initials: Gael Elina Monfils Svitolina.

According to WTAtennis.com, the world No. 14 Monfils and the Ukraine-born Svitolina, who reached the semi-finals of the US Open and Wimbledon in 2019, have been dating since 2018.

Among those who were quick to wish the couple were three-time US Open champion Kim Clijsters and former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki. The 26-year-old Svitolina, who was born in Odessa, Ukraine, has quite often spoken about her relationship with Monfils, who is based in Switzerland.

Svitolina, who had lost in the Miami Open semi-final last week to eventual winner Ashleigh Barty, told the WTA website in an interview, "I always love the way he (Monfils) pushes me to be better, and I also try to motivate him to be a better person, a better tennis player. I think this is the way that it has to be, and you have to really support each other and push for better results." IANS

