Russian Open, Indonesia Masters badminton tourneys cancelled

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Monday that two Super 100 tournaments, the Russian Open and the Indonesia Masters, have been cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  6 April 2021 2:02 AM GMT

KUALA LUMPUR: The Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Monday that two Super 100 tournaments, the Russian Open and the Indonesia Masters, have been cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The Russian Open was scheduled to be held in Vladivostok from July 20 to 25. The Indonesia Masters, meanwhile, was scheduled to be held from October 5 to 10.

"The ongoing COVID-19 restrictions and complications have left local organisers no choice but to cancel the tournaments," said the BWF in a statement.

"The respective decisions of the National Badminton Federation of Russia and Badminton Indonesia were made in consultation and agreement with the BWF," it further said. IANS

badminton Russian Open 
