KUALA LUMPUR: The Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Monday that two Super 100 tournaments, the Russian Open and the Indonesia Masters, have been cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions.



The Russian Open was scheduled to be held in Vladivostok from July 20 to 25. The Indonesia Masters, meanwhile, was scheduled to be held from October 5 to 10.

"The ongoing COVID-19 restrictions and complications have left local organisers no choice but to cancel the tournaments," said the BWF in a statement.

"The respective decisions of the National Badminton Federation of Russia and Badminton Indonesia were made in consultation and agreement with the BWF," it further said. IANS

Also Read: Russian Open, Indonesia Masters badminton tourneys cancelled

Also watch: ASSAM Votes 2021: UPPL candidate Lawrence Islary Casts VoteHEADER: LAWRENCE ISLARY CASTS VOTE

