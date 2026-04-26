Gaganjeet Bhullar Holds Top 5 Spot as Chan Shih-chang Leads Singapore Open

Singapore: Despite an up-and-down round of golf in tough conditions, Gaganjeet Bhullar fought hard and remained inside the top 5 of the leaderboard at the Singapore Open after Day-3.

Sitting at the top of the leaderboard at the USD 2 million International Series event is Korea’s Jeongwoo Ham, who, after shooting a 68 on Saturday, has been in the lead across all three days.

In energy sappingconditions with the formidable Serapong course at the Sentosa Golf Club to boot, Bhullar hung on gamely to shoot 1-over 72 on the movingday, in a round that was all about minimising the damages and staying in themix for him.

Bhullar currently lies in tied-fifth place at 6-under 207, a position he shared with Thai Jazz Janewattananond (68-66-73) and Pakistan’s Ahmad Baig (69-71-67), who was one of the standout performers of the day with an eagle and two birdies.

Bhullar encountered a nasty double bogey early on the third hole which threatened to derail his progress. “That was unfortunate. I hit a good drive, it was in the first cut and the lie was fine. I had about 210 yards with a five-iron but made a poor swing and pulled it left. From there, I ended up in a tricky spot near the bunker with no proper stance for my fourth shot. I managed to get it to about 10 feet but missed the putt,” he said.

He got back a stroke immediately on the fourth and then went on to birdie the ninth as well. He would have hoped to go low in the back nine to make a charge up the leaderboard, but ended up making 8 pars and a bogey after the turn.

“It was hot and humid again, but I thought I played well. The score wasn’t as good as the last two rounds because I didn’t hole as many birdie putts, but I created plenty of opportunities. I drove the ball really well, that was probably the strongest part of my game today. Even towards the end, I gave myself chances, just couldn’t convert a few of them”, he summed it up.

Bhullar currently lies seven shots off the pace from leader Ham, yet remains hopeful. “Overall, with 18 holes to go, I’ll keep my head down, get some lunch, and spend some time working on my putting.”

Young Pukhraj Singh Gill (71-70-72), playing on an International Series inviteasa follow-up to the pathway created from IGPL, played steady once again. The Ludhiana lad is at level-par and at the Tied-45 place.

The other Indian to make the cut, Karandeep Kochhar had a rather forgettable outing today, carding a 6-over 77 to lie at T-67. The leader Jeongwoo Ham started this week’s Singapore Open as an unknown quantity outside of Korea. However, that has changed with each passing day of the prestigious event, and the 31-year-old has a four-shot lead over Australia’s Cameron John in this International Series event, one of the Asian Tour’s enhanced events that offers a pathway to the LIV Golf League. IANS

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