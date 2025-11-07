Gaganjeet Bhullar inside top 10 in Singapore Open

Singapore: India’s Gaganjeet Bhullar made a positive start on the first day of the Singapore Open, shooting seven birdies and two bogeys to finish on T10 after the opening round here at the Singapore Island Country Club.

Bhullar’s promising show in the first round saw him shoot 5-under with a total of 67 in the US$2 million event. He currently lies 3 shots off the leader, South Korean Jeunghun Wang, who shot a sparkling 8-under 64 on a rather high-scoring day in Singapore.

After a sedate start with 3 birdies against 2 bogeys over his first 12 holes, Bhullar's round came to life between holes 13 and 17, reeling in 4 birdies in that 5-hole stretch. Among other Indians, Ajeetesh Sandhu and the veteran SSP Chawrasia were 3 shots further back from Bhullar at 70 (-2). IANS

Also Read: GSA A Division Football League: Green Valley, GTC earn full points