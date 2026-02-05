Ganguly hails DC's performance after they march into fourth straight WPL final

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Capitals clinched a seven-wicket win against the Gujarat Giants on Tuesday to seal their spot in the Women's Premier League (WPL) final for the fourth consecutive time in as many editions of the tournament, and former India captain and DC's Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly hailed the team's efforts by dropping a comment on all-rounder Marizanne Kapp's social media post.

Ganguly is heavily involved with the Delhi women's team, overseeing overall strategy, squad formation, and team development, including handling the auction process for the WPL team. Kapp shared a post on her X handle on Wednesday after DC made it to the final on Tuesday, and wrote, "This is special, 4 finals in 4 years! Couldn't be happier! What a team, what a franchise! So so special! Team DC, Thank you Jesus."

On this, Ganguly commented, "Absolutely brilliant show."

Asked to respond to Gujarat's 168/7, Delhi wasted little time asserting control and completed the task with ease, courtesy of a clinical batting display led by Lizelle Lee and skipper Jemimah Rodrigues. Lee was particularly severe on anything loose, peppering the boundary with authority, while Shafali played the perfect foil with brisk support. The opening stand of 89 runs was broken in the eighth over when Lee was trapped lbw by Georgia Wareham for a fluent 43 off 24 balls, an innings studded with eight fours and a six.

Shafali followed soon after for 31 off 21, but the brief double blow did little to derail Delhi's momentum. Skipper Jemimah took charge in trademark fashion, rotating the strike smartly before unfurling a range of strokes against the spinners. Laura Wolvaardt provided calm assurance at the other end, ensuring the chase never drifted off course.

Rodrigues' 41 off just 23 balls, laced with four boundaries and a six, effectively sealed the contest. When she was dismissed with the team at 160/3 in the 15th over, Delhi were already within touching distance. Wolvaardt remained unbeaten on 32 off 24 deliveries, while Kapp finished the job with a quick cameo as Delhi reached 169/3 with 26 balls to spare. (IANS)

Also Read: ISPL: Ashish Pal, Ketan Mhatre star as Chennai Singams storm into season 3 final